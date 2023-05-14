Large fight results in four people suffering stab wounds, Milwaukee police say

A large fight on the city's north side Friday led to four people suffering stab wounds, Milwaukee police said.

Two of the victims, ages 14 and 15, both girls, were sent to hospitals with injuries and are expected to survive, police said.

The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of North 27th Street, according to police.

A third victim, an 18-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for her injuries.

The fourth person to suffer stab wounds was a 32-year-old woman. She was sent to the hospital and taken into custody, police said. Two other people, a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl, were also taken into custody.

Police said 10 knives were recovered from the scene.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fight results in four with stab wounds, Milwaukee police say