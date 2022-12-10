Large fight and shots fired at Meadowdale High School

Police and medics are investigating a large fight and report of shots fired at Meadowdale High School, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court around 9:48 p.m.

Investigators are on scene and two shell casings have been located, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

No victims have been found at this time.

Meadowdale High School was hosting a boys varsity basketball game Friday night against Ponitz High School, according to the school’s website.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates.

