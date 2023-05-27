Large fight triggers false report of shooting at Carolina Place Mall

A large fight at Carolina Place Mall drew a police response Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called around 6 p.m. for a false report of a shooting at the mall. The mall went into lockdown while officers were on their way.

The Pineville Police Department told CMPD before they arrived that there was no shooting.

Police said they were able to determine that a large fight broke out at the mall and no shots were fired.

The lockdown was also lifted.

Channel 9 has asked Pineville police if anyone will be charged. We have also reached out to the mall for comment.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

