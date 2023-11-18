Large fire breaks out on tourist strip of beloved Georgia mountain town

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. - A large fire broke out on a famous Georgia tourist strip Saturday.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said someone called in a possible structure fire at Danielle's Cafe in downtown Blue Ridge at 1:39 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta viewers in the area sent multiple photos and videos showing the flames and large plumes of smoke billowing from a series of shops.

Firefighters said they were able to save three businesses and three homes that were directly impacted.

Blue Ridge is known for its views, hiking trails, waterfalls, luxury cabins, and shops. It's frequented by people looking for a scenic getaway and retirees.

Just last year, the area was ranked as one of the Best Mountain Towns by Southern Living Magazine.

Fannin County EMA warned people against visiting the downtown area Saturday afternoon as they need the roadway clear for public safety crews. As of 3:30 p.m. they were still working on hot zones.