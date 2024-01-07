UPDATE: Power surge prompts large fire crew response at local Meijer

A large presence of fire crews has been reported at a local Meijer.

After 5 p.m. Englewood Fire Department, police, and medics responded to reports of a “smoke smell” at Meijer on 9200 N Main Street, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Englewood dispatch said a power surge prompted the large response. No other information was available.

On scene, a Meijer employee told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the grocery store was evacuated.

According to emergency scanner traffic, fire crews were also called to Meijer’s neighboring businesses, like Starbucks, Panera Bread, and urgent care on similar reports.

AES Ohio was called to the scene and responded shortly after.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Fire Crews Meijer

