Large Fire At Plaza, Firefighter Hurt: Around Parsippany

Large Fire At Parsippany Plaza: Firefighter Hurt, Road Closed

The cause and scope of the fire remain under investigation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

39 Crashes In 1 Morning, Schools Closed Amid Icy Parsippany Roads

It was a busy morning for Parsippany first responders, who responded to 39 crashes in four hours.

Spa Destroyed In Parsippany Fire, Family Seeks Help Rebuilding

Beauty City made significant strides as a business since opening in 2012. Ownership woke up Tuesday, and everything was gone.

New Dollar Tree To Open In Parsippany Next Month

A second Dollar Tree store will open on Route 46.

Parsippany Begins All-GOP Chapter With New Mayor, Council Members

James Barberio returns as mayor, while predecessor Michael Soriano was elected into a role with the State Democratic Committee.

Strain On Some Parsippany-Area Hospitals Rising Amid Case Surge

NJ hit its highest total of COVID hospitalizations since May 2020. Here's what to know about the Parsippany area.

Morris County's COVID Testing Center To Reopen

The appointment-only center will start administering tests Monday at the County College of Morris's Student Center.

Parsippany Gets Several Inches Of Snow As Storm Clears Up

Parsippany schools are closed, but the brunt of the storm passed through the township. Here's what to know.

