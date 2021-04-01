Large gathering leads to drug arrests

Apr. 1—HIGH POINT — Police made a series of drug arrests after breaking up a large group of people who had gathered to film a video in the Emerywood neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, High Point Police Department officers went to the 1000 block of Rockford Road after reports of a gathering of at least 200 people and several cars lining the roadway.

Officers detected a strong odor of fresh and burnt marijuana at a house being rented through a national vacation listing service, where the renter was producing a music video, police said in a press release.

During a search of the house and vehicles, seven handguns and two rifles were found, as well as 171 grams of marijuana, digital scales, baggies to package marijuana, other various types of drug paraphernalia and several different calibers of ammunition, police said.

Ahmad R. Gray, 22, of Conway, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with selling or delivering a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to police. Bond was set at $5,000 secured, and Gray was detained at Guilford County Jail in High Point.

Anthony W. Dupree, 19, of Snowhill, was arrested and charged with selling or delivering a controlled substance Schedule VI and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, police report. Bond was set at $2,000 secured, and Dupree was detained in the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

Jamar D. Evans, 21, of Louisburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI. Evans was issued a written citation and released, according to police.

None of the nine firearms was listed as stolen, but the weapons were seized due to the level of impairment of people at the scene.