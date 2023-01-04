After 4-hour standoff, Green Bay police arrest man in investigation of fatal east-side shooting on Dec. 20

Green Bay police and rescue personnel stage near the 1300 block of Smith Street, where there is a large police presence on Wednesday morning.

GREEN BAY - Police surrounded an east-side home Wednesday and took a person into custody as they searched for a man wanted in connection with the Dec. 20 shooting of three people on Smith Street.

One of the shooting victims — a 42-year-old Green Bay man — has since died, Detective Lt. Brad Strouf said Wednesday afternoon. Police have not released his name.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday Green Bay police surrounded a home where a person of interest was reported to have "vital information" into the killing of the 42-year-old man, as well as the nonfatal shootings of two men, ages 23 and 41, on Dec. 20, Strouf said.

As police approached the address Wednesday morning, the man ran inside the home from the front porch, Strouf said.

Police were at the house for more than four hours trying to convince the man to come outside the home, placing a SWAT team in charge of the scene. Green Bay Metro firefighters stood by during the incident. What sounded like "flash-bang" grenades could be heard in the vicinity multiple times, but police did not try to enter the home until almost 2:30 p.m. At that point, police they took a man into custody.

The man, wearing shorts, could be seen being put into the back seat of a police car and driven away. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez said shortly after the arrest that officers had yet to interview the man.

Strouf said police from an agency "north of Green Bay" took a second person into custody in connection with the Dec. 20 shooting.

Strouf said detectives intend to interview additional people, but said he could not say how many, citing the ongoing investigation. Nor would he discuss the motive of the shooter.

Earlier Wednesday, Green Bay police had closed streets in the area of the 1300 block of Smith Street, between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.

On Dec. 20, police responded to gunshots around the 1400 block of Smith Street. Two shooting victims were found in that area and police learned a third person had been dropped off at the hospital. All three were treated at local hospitals.

