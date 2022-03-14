More than 100 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys, gather in yard of oceanfront home

For the second time in two weeks, a large group of Haitian migrants has come to shore in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said 100 to 150 people arrived in a sailboat Monday morning off Summerland Key, about 20 miles from Key West.

Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show a large group of people gathering in the yard of an oceanfront home on Summerland Key.

A sailboat authorities say ferried more than 100 Haitian migrants floats off Summerland Key in the Lower Florida Keys Monday, March 14, 2022.

Two weeks and a day before, a group of 356 people from Haiti arrived in a large wooden boat off Ocean Reef Club, a gated community and resort in Key Largo in the Upper Keys.

The fate of the new arrivals remains up in the air.

Last week, after 356 arrived onboard an overloaded vessel, 198 who did not make it off were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter and taken back to Haiti while another 158 were undergoing interviews to see if they had credible fear of returning to Haiti.

While the Keys are a common landing spot for Cuban migrants, the island chain has not been a frequent end point for Haitians fleeing their country. But, since November, five large groups from Haiti have arrived at the archipelago, suggesting the migrants, and often paid human smugglers, are becoming better organized and sophisticated in their methods.

The fact that they’re ending up in the Keys also points to new migration routes, likely using the coastlines and territorial waters of Cuba en route to South Florida. They Keys are just 90 miles from Cuba.

