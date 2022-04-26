Large group of off-roaders goes wild on the Boulevard

Apr. 26—A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy had the group of 40 to 50 ATVS, dirt bikes and motorcyclists in his sight on late Sunday afternoon.

But as the pack of riders recklessly weaved through traffic and ran red lights, there was little he could do but call for help.

"It's an officer safety issue with a group that large," Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "We've seen it in the past, these large groups assemble and try to take over the roadway. so we reach out to othe r(law enforcement) agencies to gather enough cars to stop that large a group."

But as the group raced southbound down Niagara Falls Boulevard, before the lone deputy could join with reinforcements from the North Tonawanda Police and New York State Police, the rides had crossed the Niagara County line and entered the town of Amherst in Erie County.

"We notified Amherst (police) that the group had entered their town and that was all we could do," Filicetti said.

While the sheriff said such incidents are "not a regular thing" he admitted that as spring weather arrives those with vehicles that are illegal to operate on New York roadways will test what they can get away with. And Filicetti said, since the easing of the COVID pandemic, law enforcement has seen a surge in reckless driving across the board.

"It has been on a spike since people started driving again after COVID," the sheriff said. "We're seeing a lot of people engaged in erratic operation (of motor vehicles)."

The sheriff also said that rise in dangerous driving has mirrored a decrease in the consequences for vehicle and traffic law violations.

"As consequences are decreased, what do you think people's response will be," Filicetti said. "We can't suspend your license if you don't (appear in court to answer traffic summonses). What's the message we send?"

The rag-tag group of riders apparently organized in the Falls on Sunday. A video posted to Instagram showed the group riding the wrong way up Ferry Avenue, driving head-on into on-coming traffic.

No accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the dangerous maneuver.

The group rode through the city's North End before moving out of the Falls and into Wheatfield. Pictures captured by a Gazette photographer showed some of the riders popping wheelies, while disregarding traffic lights.

In June, Falls City Council members enacted an amendment to the city's ordinances that added new restrictions on the operation of all terrain vehicles and other motorized bikes and scooters. The ordinance amendment levies hefty fines for those who violate it.

The ordinance is patterned after legislation adopted by the Buffalo Common Council that sought to address similar issues there. The Falls ordinance, for example, limits the operation of all motor vehicles within city parks.

It also requires that motor bikes, streets bikes and similar means of transportation must be registered and covered by liability insurance. The minimum insurance requirement is set at $50,000.

Those who violate the ordinance, in addition to fines, can face the seizure of their vehicles.

The ordinance also allows law enforcement to seize a vehicle if the rider/driver can not show proof of ownership or registration and it also requires that operators and passengers wear approved helmets.