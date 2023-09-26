Large, illegal marijuana grow posed ‘extreme fire risk’ to Northern California community

Northern California deputies discovered a large illegal marijuana grow this week that posed an “extreme fire danger” to the area, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

While deputies were serving a search warrant at a home in Foresthill, they found the home had been transformed into a sizable growing operation.

Detectives located nearly 400 plants inside four rooms. They also found a cache of chemicals that were being used to cultivate the plants.

“More disturbingly, detectives located two homemade panel boxes inside the home that were tied with electrical lines from the outside smart meter,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “PG&E was called out to turn off the electricity to the entire home after the crew determined the setup was an ‘extreme fire hazard.”

Digital scales, trimming scissors and vacuum-sealed bags were also found, indicating marijuana sales had occurred.

“Detectives are still actively investigating this case, and we are fortunate this home did not catch on fire, as the chances for it to turn into a wildfire are great,” the Sheriff’s Office said.