UPDATE: Deputies investigating double homicide after man, woman found dead in Darke County home

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

Deputies are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside of a Darke County home Friday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman came into the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible homicide, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

>> PHOTOS: Deputies investigate double homicide at Darke County home

Deputies responded to a house on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road to investigate and found the bodies of a man and a woman, Whittaker said.

Investigators from the Darke County Sherriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office have been called to the scene to investigate.

Deputies are currently searching for 39-year-old Adam Uchyn, who Whittaker says is a person of interest in the case.

Uchyn is believed to have left the area in a white 2022 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio license plate JDM8117.

Whittaker says Uchyn is a known resident where the homicide is located.

Anyone with information whereabouts of Uchyn is asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 938-548-2020.

Photo courtesy: Darke County Sheriff's Office

INITIAL REPORT:

A large investigation is underway outside of a Darke County house Friday morning.

Multiple Darke County Sheriff’s cruisers are responding to a home in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road.

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing crime scene tape across the driveway of the house.

Darke County dispatch was unable to provide details on the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.



