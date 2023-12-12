Large IPOs Seen to Make Comeback in Jakarta After February Polls

(Bloomberg) -- Mid-to-large sized initial public offerings are poised to resume in Indonesia next year once a new president is elected, which would further boost the Southeast Asian country as a hot listing hub after being one of Asia’s busiest markets in 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More issuers from the retail and consumer sectors are likely to come to market in 2024, supported by a recovery in demand, according to BNI Sekuritas President Director Agung Prabowo. Policies implemented by outgoing President Joko Widodo also set the stage for other companies tied to renewable energy and electric vehicles supply chain to raise funds domestically.

The last IPO to raise more than $500 million in Jakarta was PT Amman Mineral Internasional in July. Large miners and renewables companies accounted for the bulk of the $3.5 billion proceeds amassed in new share sales in the country this year.

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority is targeting a more conservative fundraising goal of 175 trillion rupiah ($11.2 billion) to 200 trillion rupiah for next year given a slower economic growth outlook.

While the “trajectory of next year’s capital market is undeniably contingent on the outcome of the upcoming elections,” the nation’s infrastructure and a global shift toward renewable energy and electric vehicles, “have prompted numerous companies centered around these themes to actively pursue timely funding,” Prabowo said.

More than 200 million people are expected to cast their votes on Feb. 14 and elect a leader who would lead the world’s third-largest democracy. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is seen gaining support, and his opponent, former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, have both pledged to continue with Jokowi’s legacy.

The official declaration of the winner will be made in March. But if no pair has secured more than 50% of the votes, a runoff poll will be held in June.

“Whilst we expect Indonesia’s elections to be smooth and not divisive, we believe the mid-large sized deals would only come post-elections in February and from evidence of policy continuity,” said Mohit Mirpuri, a senior partner at Singapore-based SGMC Capital Pte Ltd., which invests in Indonesian IPOs.

Companies expected to offer shares in Jakarta in the first half include state-backed palm oil firm PalmCo, Pertamina Hulu Energi, a unit of oil giant PT Pertamina, and fertilizer producer PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Mirpuri said. They could raise a combined $2.5 billion through their offerings, he added.

Proceeds raised in Jakarta this year were more than twice the combined amount for Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore, Bloomberg data show. The amount was 62% higher than a year ago and just behind the total proceeds amassed in 2021, when local unicorns listed amid a global tech frenzy.

Still, larger deals will take time as issuers may wait for the dust to settle before working on their documentation needs, according to Moleonoto The, president director at Indo Premier Sekuritas in Jakarta.

Most deals are planned for late next year or early 2025, but “I wouldn’t be surprised if, by early second quarter, you will see a lot of companies juggling to actually accelerate their timetable,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.