Large jury pool expected for Gallina trial

May 21—More than 700 Asotin County residents may be receiving jury summons for the August trial of former Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina, who is accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

At a pretrial hearing Thursday in Walla Walla, court officials said a large jury pool is anticipated for the three-week trial, slated to start on Aug. 10 in Asotin County. Depending on COVID-19 regulations at that time, the proceedings will take place at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium or the courtroom where Gallina was once on the bench.

Gallina, a former Superior Court judge in Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties, has pleaded innocent to second-degree rape, indecent liberties with sexual motivation and four counts of third-degree assault for alleged crimes against two women who worked with him.

The Washington State Patrol arrested Gallina at the Asotin County Courthouse on April 10, 2019, after an investigation and interviews with multiple employees. The 57-year-old Clarkston resident remains out of custody on bond and appeared at the Walla Walla hearing alongside his attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley, both of Spokane. Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, who are handling the case on behalf of the attorney general's office, were also in attendance.

Walla Walla Judge Brandon Johnson, who is presiding over the case, listened to arguments from the prosecution and defense on the issue of how many women should be allowed to testify at the trial. The charges are based on two alleged victims, but multiple women reported incidents involving Gallina during the investigation.

Tratnik said the other women endured similar sexually degrading comments and inappropriate and unwanted touching on a consistent basis. Their testimony about Gallina's "widespread and pervasive behavior" should be allowed at trial, she said.

Because he was an elected official and the most powerful person in the courthouse, Gallina's alleged victims were reluctant to report the incidents and in fear of losing their jobs, Tratnik said However, after the defendant was charged, more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Oreskovich said the "fragmented and inaccurate history" should not be allowed at trial, and the testimonies would be "extremely prejudicial" to his client. Only two alleged victims are connected to the charges, and the others are an "inadmissible pile-on," he said, that will not give Gallina a chance at a fair trial.

Johnson thanked both parties for the briefings and presentations, saying he will likely issue a written ruling next week after reviewing the issues and case law.

In addition, Johnson determined one of the alleged sexual assault charges occurred in Columbia County and will be transferred to that jurisdiction.

