Man injured, suspect at large after shooting in East Orange County, deputies say

2:30 p.m. Update:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man was injured after a shooting in East Orange County.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Story Partin Road around 3:18 a.m. for a shooting.

Deputies said that they found a man in his 20s shot when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office received information that the suspect was inside a home, and after deputies cleared the home, they said they did not find the suspect.

1:23 p.m. Update:

Our Channel 9 crew said the crime scene tape has come down, but some parts of the roadway may still be closed off.

Previous story:

There was a large law enforcement presence in East Orange County Sunday morning.

Deputies have closed off Story Partin Road in Bithlo, near East Colonial Drive and Highway 50.

Channel 9 had a crew at the active scene at noon.

More than a dozen Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies closed off the area with crime scene tape.

People gathered outside the tape between the nearby AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.

Channel 9 has contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

