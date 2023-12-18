Large law enforcement processional for fallen Preble Co. deputy arrives at coroner’s office

A large law enforcement processional for a fallen deputy has arrived at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 that a deputy has died following the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.