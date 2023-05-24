UPDATE: 1 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

A man wielding a sword is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword around 5 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they encountered the suspect with the sword in his hand. Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that after officers told him to drop the sword, the man charged at them.

Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect. A third officer put tourniquets to both of the suspect’s legs before he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Afzal said the suspect is in critical condition.

The officers won’t be on duty tomorrow as police begin their internal investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.



