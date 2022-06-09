Large law enforcement response at Olivia Park Elementary in Everett after temporary lockdown

KIRO 7 News Staff
Olivia Park Elementary School in Everett was under lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person on campus, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said there was a large law enforcement presence on the scene.

At 9:41 a.m. the sheriff’s office sent an update the safety sweep was complete and the lockdown was lifted.

There was no suspect or weapon found.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance footage showed a person wearing a backpack, walked onto the school campus and then walked to the other end where he left.

According to a note from parents, staff and students who have already arrived are in their classrooms, but if a parent hasn’t dropped off their child yet, were asked to hold off and not come to school at this time.

“In the meantime, please do not call or come to the school,” the alert said.



