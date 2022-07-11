Officer, suspect shot following basketball tournament at Shawnee Park

An officer from the Louisville Metro Police Department and another man were both shot at Shawnee Park following a basketball tournament Sunday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers approached a man "known to have warrants" attending the Dirt Bowl 2022 basketball tournament at 8 p.m. Smiley said the man pulled out a weapon and shot an officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest in the chest.

The officer did not sustain serious injury, but the man was then shot by police and later taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in unknown condition.

The officer was also transported to the hospital for evaluation, Smiley said.

Neighborhood kids look on as Louisville Police search the scene of a shooting at the baseball fields in Shawnee Park, Sunday, July 10 2022 in Louisville Ky.

Officials said a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Multiple families with children present were at the scene at the time of the shooting to watch Sunday's games.

Bruce Sweeney, who was attending the tournament, said a game had just ended when the crowd saw police approaching the courts. When the police arrived, Sweeney said he and a group of attendees followed the officers because they didn't know what they were about to do.

“Next thing I knew, the dude took off running," Sweeney said. "Next thing I know, shots came out.”

A large area by the Shawnee Park baseball field was still roped off by police as of 10 p.m. Several police cars that responded to the scene had left, though at least a dozen remained.

Officials advised residents to avoid the area until further notice earlier in the evening.

A small crowd had gathered along Southwestern Parkway, calling out questions what had happened and criticizing LMPD’s response.

