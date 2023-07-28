Large local crowd commemorates 70th anniversary of Korean War cease-fire

Jul. 27—Bakersfield resident Jeryl Matthews was 22 and studying to become a professional photographer when he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 23, 1951. Less than nine months later, he found himself on Hill 1179 in North Korea fighting for his life against an enemy had never met and knew almost nothing about.

Thursday afternoon, following a ceremony recognizing the 70th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire held at the Korean War Memorial in Jastro Park, Matthews, now 94, talked about his motivation to fight in a war that cost more than 36,000 American lives and left him with terrible symptoms of post-traumatic stress and damage to his hearing and feet.

"To be honest, there was no patriotism in my body," Matthews said. "I was just trying to get out of there alive."

Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday for the ceremony at the park in downtown Bakersfield to commemorate the armistice agreement that ended hostilities on July 27, 1953. There were speeches, patriotic songs, traditional Korean dance performances, and a laying of wreaths to honor the nearly 70 young men from Kern County who did not make it home alive.

City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony served as master of ceremonies at the gathering. He acknowledged all those who helped make the event possible, including the Armistice 70th Anniversary Committee; the Bakersfield Korean American Association; Bakersfield sister city Bucheon in South Korea; the Korean Service Organization, Bakersfield; the Korean War Veterans of Kern County; and the city of Bakersfield.

He also highlighted the Olive Drab Drivers who brought some of their military vehicles to the event.

"Being a disabled veteran and now returning to my hometown, it is very refreshing the way that we honor our veterans here," Anthony said. "So I am very proud to be a part of this event, the 70-year anniversary of the Korean War Armistice."

Following the presentation of colors by the Bakersfield Police Department Honor Guard, an opening prayer was read, and performers sang both the United States and the Republic of Korea's national anthems.

Mike Sabol, a U.S. Marine veteran and the president of the Korean War Veterans of Kern County, has been involved in the annual event for several years. Sabol emphasized he is a "Korean-era veteran," not a Korean War veteran.

"On behalf of those whose names are listed on our memorial, we want to honor them and their families for the sacrifice they made in Korea during that period of time," Sabol said. "We are so fortunate to have such a grateful community.

"These young men went to Korea as perfect strangers," he said. "They fought for Koreans, with Koreans, and as a result, they were able to be successful."

Today, South Korea has the 10th-largest economy in the world, Sabol said.