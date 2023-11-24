Large Mega Million, Powerball jackpots could end your holiday weekend on a sweet note

Three people in North Carolina are a million dollars richer, and you still have a chance to win big before the weekend is over.

Both the weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball offer people the to end the Thanksgiving weekend on a sweet note by winning jackpots worth more than $300 million.

The first chance to win big comes on Black Friday night, with a Mega Million jackpot that stands at $308 million as an annuity or $142.1 million in cash. The odds of winning that jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The second and final chance to win comes on Saturday night with a bigger Powerball jackpot worth $340 million as an annuity or $156.5 million in cash. The odds for winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, Mark Michalko is hoping for North Carolina to sell the winning jackpot ticket.

“North Carolina has been winning million-dollar prizes this past week,” Michalko said, “let’s hope that the next big win for North Carolina is a jackpot.”

Three other $1 million wins have recently happened, including:

A $1 million Mega Millions prize from last Friday, the ticket was purchased in Greensboro.

A $1 million Powerball prize won on Saturday was claimed by a Tyrrell County man.

A $1 million Powerball prize was won on Wednesday with a ticket purchased in Harnett County.

