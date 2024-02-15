Large national chain furniture store coming to Henrietta; first in WNY

Market Square plaza on Jefferson Road, Henrietta, is getting a new tenant.

Bob’s Discount Furniture, which sells furniture, mattresses, rugs and home décor, will fill the vacancy created by buybuy BABY's exit at 790 Jefferson a year ago, according to signs posted in the window.

The company’s corporate office in Manchester, Connecticut, did not immediately respond to a request for information about a timeline, but it’s running help-wanted ads online.

The town of Henrietta has issued permits needed for an interior renovation, but they have not been picked up yet, a building department employee said.

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture has 171 stores in 24 states. The locations also include cafés with complimentary coffee, ice cream, cookies and candy, according to the retailer’s website.

The Henrietta store would be the first in western New York.

Sofa prices start at $399, and full-size mattress start at $299, the website shows. In addition, the stores sell furniture for children and teenagers, as well as home office and outdoor furniture.

The business did more than $2 billion in sales in 2022, Furniture Today reported.

Last year, besides buybuy BABY, Market Square lost Bed Bath & Beyond, which now operates online only, and a Christmas Tree Shops store after that chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its locations.

