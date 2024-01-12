Large palm tree falls, kills man walking in Highline Park in south Phoenix

A man died on Thursday afternoon after a large palm tree fell on him at Highline Park in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to reports of an injured person at a park near 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue. First responders found a man stuck underneath a fallen palm tree and firefighters worked to cut the tree in order to free the man.

Fire crews provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

"Preliminary information suggests the man was walking in the park with another person when the tree fell on top of him," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department.

There were no serious injuries to the other individual. Police did not identify the man who died.

