‘Large’ playground fire destroys equipment at Boise park. Officials say it was arson

A playground in Northwest Boise was destroyed Monday night and police are investigating it as arson.

The Castle Hills Park playground at 5350 N. Eugene St. was set ablaze shortly after midnight, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The Boise Fire Department responded to the “large” fire at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday and extinguished it.

The fire resulted in a “total loss” of the playground’s equipment, the news release said.

Fire officials concluded at the scene that it was set intentionally, and police officers began investigating it as arson about an hour after first responders arrived.

Boise police are investigating a playground fire at the Castle Hills Park in Northwest Boise. Officials say evidence indicates the blaze was set intentionally.

The playground is insured, but the city estimates that cleanup and equipment replacement could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. Parks and Rec plans to keep the community apprised of its timeline for rebuilding the playground.

“This is a very disappointing situation,” Holloway said in the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

