JSO: Man in critical condition after possible drive-by shooting in Springfield area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible drive-by shooting in the area of North Main St. and 10th St.

JSO reports that at around 1:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene due to reported shots fired.

When arriving, JSO reported that a man in his 20s was found suffering several gunshot wounds to his torso inside a vehicle.

JSO believes that a possible drive-by shooting was the cause of the incident, with the victim shot by a man inside another vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

There is reportedly video footage and witness information from the scene.

The victim has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.

JSO requests that anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. You can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.