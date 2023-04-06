Large police investigation blocks area in west Charlotte

A large police investigation was ongoing in west Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Our crew saw about a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars and an area blocked off by crime scene tape around 10 p.m. along Wesley Village Road between Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road.

READ ALSO: Violence prevention program in west Charlotte creates positive results

A witness told Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts that three people jumped from a car and ran from the area. That person told us one of the suspects was taken into custody.

We’ve asked CMPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Body cam video released after officers shot at armed man in west Charlotte)