Passenger in car fatally shot in Auburn by suspect in second vehicle

A man in his 20s was shot and killed by a suspect in a busy Auburn intersection Tuesday morning.

At 9:32 a.m., Auburn Police officers were called to reports of shots fired in the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and Auburn Way South.

According to police, a suspect in a vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s car and fired shots into the car. The victim was in the passenger’s seat when he was shot.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter has not been found.

As of 11:30 a.m., Fourth Street Southeast was closed.

Video from Chopper 7 showed a tent set up in a crosswalk near a Bigfoot Java coffee stand. There is a Burger King across the street.

A car near the tent has its front passenger-side door open with a sheet nearby. Evidence markers are scattered around the sedan.

Officers are directing traffic and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.





Police activity in Auburn closed a busy intersection Tuesday morning, 5/30/23.