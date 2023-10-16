Large police investigation underway at Boston’s Carson Beach

Frank O'Laughlin
·1 min read
There is a large police investigation underway at Carson Beach in Boston on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and Boston EMS responded to a section of the beach along William J Day Boulevard near Molly’s Beachside Burgers.

Video from the scene showed the area blocked by police cruisers and yellow crime tape.

Investigators were spotted searching for evidence in a parking lot near a cluster of bushes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 has contacted investigators for information and has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

