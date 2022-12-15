Large police investigation underway at Madison Lakes in Trotwood; BCI assisting

A large police investigation is underway at Madison Lakes in Trotwood.

Law enforcement has been on scene of Madison Lakes on Olive Road since around 9:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

Dispatch records indicate that there are at least two Trotwood detectives on scene of a “follow-up investigation.” Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crew reports seeing Trotwood police, ODNR officers and at least on BCI evidence truck on the scene.

A spokesperson for BCI confirmed it is assisting Trotwood police in the investigation.

We have reached out to Trotwood police, ODNR and BCI for more information.

