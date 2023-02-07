UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of McArthur Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., according to Maj. Chris Molson, Dayton Police Incident Commander.

>> PHOTOS: Large police investigation underway outside of Dayton house

Upon arrival, crews were advised of a potential hostage situation inside a of a home, Molson said. A SWAT team was also called to the scene to assist with the hostage situation.

Police later determined that the suspects had actually fled the scene and it was not a hostage situation, but there was a chance of possible shooting victims inside of the home. This is when officers made entry into the house.

No victims were found inside of the house, Molson said.

Wogoman Middle School entered a shelter-in-place around 10:40 a.m. due to the police activity in the area.

“The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 10:58 a.m. after police said it was safe to do so. At no point did any police activity take place on school property, and at no point were students in any danger,” Dayton Public Schools superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a statement.

Molson says police are still searching for three gunmen involved in the shooting. It is believed at this time that the suspects involved know each other.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and investigating multiple crime scenes, Molson said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police investigation is underway in Dayton.

Police are currently responding to the 1200 block of McArthur Avenue.

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing multiple Dayton police cruisers staged in the area.

Police recieved reports that there had possibly been a shooting, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. It was not immediately clear if anyone had been shot.

Montgomery County dispatch was unable to provide details at this time.

