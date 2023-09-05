Large police presence along Route 30 in North Huntingdon; local elementary school lockdown lifted

There’s a large police presence along Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

PHOTOS: Major police presence responds to incident in North Huntingdon

North Huntingdon Township says the police incident is “under control.”

Channel 11 has crews on the way to the scene and will provide updates online and on-air starting on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

Originally the township asked people to avoid Route 30 and Carpenter Lane and said Stewartsville Elementary was on lockdown. The Norwin School District superintendent told Channel 11 News the dismissal of high school students was being delayed.

The lockdowns have since been lifted and high school student dismissal began again at 2:45 p.m.

The reason for the police presence was not immediately available.

A man told Channel 11 he was going to get his haircut at a barbershop when he saw police show up at the motel next door. He said he heard about 15 gunshots.

