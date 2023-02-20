Large police presence amid investigation at home in Woburn

There is a large police presence amid an investigation at a home in Woburn on Monday morning.

Officers have blocked off a portion of Washington Street and surrounded a home with yellow crime tape.

Video from the scene showed multiple cruisers and investigators gathered outside the home.

It wasn’t immediately clear why police were called to the home.

There were no additional details available.

BREAKING: Portion of Washington St. in Woburn is shutdown as police investigate at a home here. House surrounded with crime scene tape



Live reports on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/LQc6ADIdBw — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 20, 2023

