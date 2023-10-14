UPDATE: Scene clears after police, SWAT called to O’Reilly in Springfield

UPDATE @ 11:30 p.m. (10/13):

Police have cleared the scene after a large police presence was called to O’Reilly Auto Parts in Springfield Friday evening.

Around 11: 20 p.m. police cleared the scene and did not speak to our News Center 7 crew on the scene.

It is not known if anyone is in custody.

Our crew on the scene did see a SWAT vehicle leaving the scene.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are available.

>> PHOTOS: Large police presence called to auto parts store in Springfield

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence was called to an O’Reilly Auto Parts in Springfield Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Around 9:20 p.m. Springfield police were called to the O’Reilly on East Main Street to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside the store, according to initial reports.

>> Multiple agencies respond to fire in Troy

Initial reports indicate that witnesses saw the man with a gun.

A photo by an iWitness7 reporter shows multiple Springfield cruisers on the scene.

Our News Center 7 crew was on the scene and is working to learn more.











