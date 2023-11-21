Large police presence called to Greene County Walmart

A large police presence was called to a Walmart in Greene County Monday afternoon.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers from surrounding agencies were called to the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard for reports of a shooting, according to initial reports.

A spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital confirmed the hospital is on standby after reports of a shooting.

Video from iWitness7 viewers showed dozens of police cruisers and medics on the scene.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Beavercreek Police dispatchers were unable to confirm information.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.



