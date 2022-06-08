Suspect arrested after shots fired toward officer in Dayton

One person is in custody after shots were fired toward an officer in Dayton late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Lorenz Avenue around 11 p.m.

A suspect ran from police and then fired shots toward an officer, according to Montgomery County Dispatch records.

The officer then asked for backup, prompting a large response.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to dispatch records.

Crews set a perimeter around a house in the area.

At around 1 a.m. crews cleared the scene after getting a search warrant for the house.

No one was injured according to dispatch.

We are working to learn the identity of the suspect and the charges they face.



