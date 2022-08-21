Large police presence called to house in Springfield

A large police presence was seen outside a home in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Linden Avenue on reports of a woman shot around 12 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Visuals from the scene show multiple cruisers on scene and an ambulance.

We reached out to Springfield police for additional information but did not get a response.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they did not have information.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we learn more.