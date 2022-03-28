Large police presence called to Miami Co. Municipal Court in Troy

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the area surrounding the Miami County Municipal Court on West Main Street in Troy Sunday afternoon.

Our News Center 7 crews on the scene reported West Main and Wester Water Streets were closed from North Oxford to North Cherry Street.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, crews from Troy Police Department and Tipp City also responded.

>> 1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into ravine in Miami Twp.

Chief Deputy Officer Steve Lord with Miami County Sheriff’s Office said after investigating they believe that the incident called into dispatch could have been a “swatting”.

Swattings are when someone accesses a public camera and calls in what looks to be real-time information and gives a false report that there is a threat, according to Lord.

“It’s a tremendous waste of resources,” Lord said.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office said out of precaution Dayton Police Bomb Squad was called to assist on the scene but no threat has been found.

The incident is still under investigation according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office.



