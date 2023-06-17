Large police presence called after reported shooting in Dayton

A large police presence was called after reports of a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

Around 11:25 a.m. crews were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue to reports of a person in the building with a gun, according to initial reports.

“Police activity around the 400 block of Linden Avenue. Please avoid the area,” Dayton police and fire posted on social media.

Initial reports indicate that crews from multiple jurisdictions around Montgomery County are on the scene.

