UPDATE: 1 in critical condition after shot following traffic stop Dayton

One person is in critical after being shot following a traffic stop in Dayton Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. during a joint auto theft suppression operation officers in Dayton, officers stopped a car with no license plates.

A person was shot and was taken to Miami Valley in critical condition, according to Dayton Police Department on social media.

Montgomery County dispatchers previously told News Center 7 that a suspect had ran from the traffic stop and shots were fired prompting a “99″ or call for backup.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to Dayton police.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation and Dayton’s Professional Standards Bureau is conducting the internal administrative investigation, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Dayton said they will provide additional details on Tuesday.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.