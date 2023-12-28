Large police presence on Camden Street in Lynn
There was a large police presence outside of an auto repair shop in Lynn Wednesday night.
Police officers sectioned off a portion of the street with crime scene tape and could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground around 11:30 p.m.
Boston 25 News has reached out to the Lynn Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office for more info.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
