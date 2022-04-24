Large police presence in Capitol Hill area after shots fired from a balcony
The Seattle Police Department tweeted that there was a large police presence on East John Street in Capitol Hill after a person fired a gun from a balcony.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East John Street and have attempted to talk with the person who fired the shots.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are asking people to stay out of the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 24, 2022