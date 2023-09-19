Large police presence in Chelsea to search for missing child with autism

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a child with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

11-year-old Susant Thapa was last seen in the area of 615 Washington Avenue wearing a blue shirt and pants, according to Chelsea Police. He is 4 feet tall with dark hair.

Anyone with information about Thapa’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

