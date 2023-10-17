3 juveniles taken into custody after police chase ends in Dayton

Three juveniles were taken into custody following a police chase that started in Warren County and ended in Dayton Tuesday morning.

The chase began at the Brookside Subdivision in Springboro and ended near Wright Street in Dayton, according to a spokesperson for the Springboro Police Department.

The chase went into Montgomery County around 1:30 a.m.

Three juvenile suspects were taken into custody and booked into Warren County Juvenile Detention Center, the spokesperson said. They are facing charges of felony fleeing and eluding, felony receiving stolen property, handgun possession under 21, theft, vehicle trespass, and breaking and entering.

No injuries occurred as a result of this incident.