1 shot outside auto center at Cobb County Walmart; shoppers evacuated

Police are searching for shooters that left one person hospitalized after opening fire outside of a Cobb County Walmart.

Officials say a 911 caller reported an active shooter inside the store, so they responded as if that was the case, and evacuated the store. They later learned it was not an active shooter situation and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting unfolded at the Walmart store on Chastain Meadows Pkwy.

Previously, Cobb County police reported that two people were injured. In a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, police officials clarified that only one person had been shot and no other injuries had been reported.

Investigators say two groups of people got into an altercation outside of the Walmart’s automotive center. During the altercation, shots were fired and one person was hit. The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear.

Several people have been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

Several stores remained closed, but police say they will reopen soon.

It is unclear if anyone involved in the shooting was connected to the Walmart.

Channel 2 Active News viewers said they saw dozens of police cars in the area.

An employee at Walmart told Channel 2 Action News that employees are hiding in the woods behind the store.

