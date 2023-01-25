Large police presence, crime tape, around Duxbury home

A large police presence and crime tape surrounded a home along Summer Street in Duxbury on Tuesday night.

Duxbury police were called to the home after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but the nature of the response was not immediately clear.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz was seen arriving at the 47 Summer Street home but authorities have not confirmed any details.

DA Cruz is expected to provide an update at 9:45 p.m.

State and local police are investigating the incident.

Plymouth DA Tim Cruz on scene at 47 Summer St in Duxbury. Authorities haven’t confirmed specific details but local business owner says scene inside home involving children has been traumatic for first responders #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/JLkSpKnYPb — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) January 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

