Large police presence, crime tape, around Duxbury home

Lindsey Thorpe,Drew Karedes
·1 min read

A large police presence and crime tape surrounded a home along Summer Street in Duxbury on Tuesday night.

Duxbury police were called to the home after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but the nature of the response was not immediately clear.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz was seen arriving at the 47 Summer Street home but authorities have not confirmed any details.

DA Cruz is expected to provide an update at 9:45 p.m.

State and local police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

