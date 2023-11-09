Man arrested after driving wrong-way, running from Dayton traffic stop

UPDATE @ 11:37 a.m.:

A man is in jail after running from a traffic stop in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Early this morning, a Five Rivers MetroParks ranger was on a routine patrol at RiverScape when they saw a car going down Monument Avenue in the wrong direction, according to Mark Hess, Chief of Police Safety at Five Rivers MetroParks.

The ranger pulled the car over for a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and saw the man in the passenger seat was “heavily intoxicated and passed out.”

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Quinten Nelson, was not under the influence and told the ranger that he was driving his friend home. He admitted to not having a driver’s license but then proceeded to give the ranger a fake name, according to Hess.

When the ranger went to check on the passenger, Nelson started to run away. He was found by Dayton officers and brought back to the site of the traffic stop.

Hess noted that marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were in Nelson’s possession. Two guns were also found in the car.

Nelson was arrested and booked in jail for obstructing official business. More charges may be pursued.

The passenger, who was not identified by Hess, had a warrant out for his arrest. He was too intoxicated to be booked into jail, so medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital. He’ll be arrested for the warrant once he’s released from the hospital.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

