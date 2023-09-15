Large police presence in downtown Phoenix blocks off Roosevelt Street

A Chandler police vehicle sits outside the residential area near Roosevelt and 10th streets in Phoenix, on Sept. 15, 2023.

A large police presence was seen in downtown Phoenix on Friday morning near Roosevelt and 10th streets.

Phoenix police's Special Assignment Unit was serving a search warrant in the area, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower.

Chandler police also responded to the area. An officer told The Arizona Republic that as of 9:40 a.m., multiple people were in custody and officers were still conducting a search in a nearby property.

Roosevelt Street was blocked by police between Ninth and 12th streets, with several armored vehicles in the area.

Additional information regarding the incident and who was arrested was not provided by police.

USA TODAY editor Josh Susong contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Roosevelt Street blocked in downtown Phoenix due to police situation