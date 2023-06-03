Stabbing incident in Ponte Vedra leaves four injured; Deputy investigation underway

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported four individuals have sustained injuries in a reported stabbing near a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant Saturday afternoon.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) responded to a distressing call for service regarding a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Valley Circle near Mr. Chubby’s Wings.

According to SJSO, at approximately 4:30 p.m., law enforcement agencies descended upon the 150 block of Valley Circle in Ponte Vedra following the alarming call for service.

When arriving at the scene, four individuals sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

The SJSO Major Crimes is on the scene and have begun its investigation into the incident, seeking to solve the circumstances behind the violent act.

While details surrounding the incident remain scarce, authorities have stated that this appears to be an isolated event, with no outstanding suspects currently being pursued.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported a large police presence, accompanied by the aerial support of a helicopter. Additionally, St. Johns County Fire Rescue was observed lending their assistance, underscoring the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details and updates regarding this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.