Minor dead after shooting in Murray Hill neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a minor is dead following an overnight shooting on Post Street.

According to detectives, at around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting an ongoing investigation. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, however, are still unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

