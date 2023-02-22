UPDATE: Large police presence in east Colorado Springs after multiple people injured in shooting

Feb. 21—Officers are responding to what the Colorado Springs Police Department is calling a "significant incident" in east Colorado Springs.

Gazette news partner KKTV is on the scene and is reporting that police flooded an area near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

KKTV reports that police believe an incident involving two groups of people began near Palmer Park and North Murray boulevards. Police said it is believed the two groups got into a physical fight leading to multiple shots being fired.

Between three and five people were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, police are still working to confirm exactly how many people were injured in the incident, according to KKTV.

According to an online list of CSPD calls for service, a shots fired call came in just after 7 p.m. at the 3900 block of Palmer Park, which is near Academy Boulevard.

The public has been asked by police to avoid the area. Anyone with an emergency should call 911, but non-emergency issues should wait to be reported, police said. The Colorado Springs Police Department is also on accident alert status.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

